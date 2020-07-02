Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,474.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,969 shares of company stock worth $1,123,906. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

