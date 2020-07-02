Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,199 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of EZCORP worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.81.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

