Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of JinkoSolar worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $786.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

