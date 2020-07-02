Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Insteel Industries worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $367.30 million, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

