APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $594,000 Investment in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUT. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $30,375,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,311,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 112.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 852,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $10,735,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

