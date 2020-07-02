Axa Raises Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Axa grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $29,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.