Axa Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Axa raised its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $252.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.50. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $257.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.