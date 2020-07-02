Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.