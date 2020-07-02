Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 25,593 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,593 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.