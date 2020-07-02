Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 1,022.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 316,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AMBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). The business had revenue of ($70.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $108,092.75. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

