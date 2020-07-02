Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,322 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

