Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Global X MLP ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 592,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,864,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,091,000 after buying an additional 648,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 202,873 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Vermilion Energy Inc Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,199 Shares of EZCORP Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Insteel Industries Inc Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $121,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust
APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $594,000 Investment in Outfront Media Inc
