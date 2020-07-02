Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,275 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA BSMR opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

