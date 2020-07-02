Jane Street Group LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 230,940 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 298,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $1,830,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.95%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

