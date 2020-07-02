Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

MGEE opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

