Jane Street Group LLC Sells 369,146 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Grid by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

