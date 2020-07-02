Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,627 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of FMS opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

