Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 367.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 54,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.96. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

