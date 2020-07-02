Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 317.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Mechel PAO worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTL. ValuEngine upgraded Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mechel PAO from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

