Jane Street Group LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

VNM opened at $13.44 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

