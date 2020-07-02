Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 285,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth $56,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Iamgold Corp has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

