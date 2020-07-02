Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,845 shares of company stock worth $5,333,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

