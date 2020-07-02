Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.82% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $78.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.