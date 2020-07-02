Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

MSFT opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

