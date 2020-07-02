Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,025 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of NVE worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in NVE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NVE by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $59.87 on Thursday. NVE Corp has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $298.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 57.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEC shares. ValuEngine lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

