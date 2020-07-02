Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Ship Finance International Limited has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

