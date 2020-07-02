Wedgewood Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,949 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,239,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 171,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.