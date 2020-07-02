Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,435 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after buying an additional 139,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.