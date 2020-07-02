Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,782 Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 544,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 287,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $6,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

PSN opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. Parsons Corp has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

