Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is PointState Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,463 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.5% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $190,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,187 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 538,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,906,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

