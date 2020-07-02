Axa Has $42.76 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axa cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,743 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

