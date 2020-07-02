Axa Purchases 126,988 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Axa increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,988 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Steris were worth $30,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Steris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Steris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Steris by 41.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.23.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

