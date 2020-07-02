Axa Grows Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Axa raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,785 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.12% of Eaton worth $38,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.