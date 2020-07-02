Axa Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Axa raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 730,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.