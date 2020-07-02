Axa Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Axa grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $34,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

