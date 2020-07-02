Axa Has $39.13 Million Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.82% of Five9 worth $39,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,383 shares of company stock valued at $12,624,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,106.70 and a beta of 0.74. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

