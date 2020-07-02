Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.62% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -690,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

