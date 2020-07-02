Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.09% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PFM opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.