Invesco Ltd. Has $13.95 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 147,354 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE ARW opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

