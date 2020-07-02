CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of CorVel worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CorVel by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 184.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CorVel by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CorVel by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CorVel stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $65,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $959,795 in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

