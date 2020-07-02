Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of The Ensign Group worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

