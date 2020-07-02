Invesco Ltd. Buys 46,397 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.67% of Provident Financial Services worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

