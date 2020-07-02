Invesco Ltd. Sells 39,057 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Ormat Technologies worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,815,000 after buying an additional 397,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,999,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,469,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORA opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

