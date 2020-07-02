Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Exelixis worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 31.8% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after buying an additional 137,125 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after buying an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Exelixis by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $229,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $78,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,432 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,976. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

