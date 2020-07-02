Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Standard Motor Products worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE:SMP opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $917.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $269,103.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.