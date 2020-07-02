Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 465,094 Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $872,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,480,742.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $639,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,586 shares of company stock worth $6,456,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

