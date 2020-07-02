Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 584,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

