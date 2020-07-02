Morgan Stanley Purchases 30,730 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Raymond James by 1,625.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

