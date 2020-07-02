Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 218.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 284.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

BBEU opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

