Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 266,858 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 266,858 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 139,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

BWA stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

